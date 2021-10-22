Global University Systems organizes Principal’s Meet

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: Global University Systems- academic strategic partner to Pearl Academy & UPES Dehradun, a multidisciplinary University, organized a Principals Meet in collaboration with Jammu Sahodaya Schools complex in Jammu receiving Principals from around 60 schools.

The meet was organized to discuss National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 introduced by the Government of India and how best schools and higher education institutes can work together to make a difference in the student’s life through new teaching and learning processes.

Anurag Tripathi, Secretary CBSE addressed the Principals, talking about the importance of the New Education Policy and its various dimensions. He urged the educators to orient themselves and adopt new strategies in their teaching learning process. His session was followed by veteran actor, writer, and producer Viveck Vaswani, also the Dean of School of Contemporary Media, Pearl Academy who shared his views on the new age careers in the wake of NEP 2020 and how students can be prepared for these careers starting at the school level.

Ankur Jain, Deputy Director Institutional Alliances Global University Systems and Amrit Jaggi, Manager Institutional Alliances were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the formal welcome note was presented by Dr Pramod Kumar Srivastava, Principal Model Academy & President Jammu Sahodaya and the inaugural address of the conference was presented by Dr Kunal Anand, General Secretary Jammu Sahodaya & Principal DPS Udhampur.

The vote of Thanks was presented by Dr Vikesh Kaur, PRO Jammu Sahodaya & Principal Doon International School.

NEP 2020 has laid a lot of emphasis on skill – based education over more textbook knowledge.