IIM Jammu signs MoU with DICCI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI).

The MoU signing took place at IIM Jammu, Canal Road Campus. The objective of this MoU is to encourage the collaboration between the two institutions and promote entrepreneurship from all States of the country, especially the socially underprivileged sections across the country.

The MoU was signed by Prof B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu and Ravi Kumar Narra, National President, DICCI. He explained the objective of the MoU while comparing India’s growth path to that of the United States. He explained how the US became a powerful country and how India is on a similar track.

Sanjiv Dangi, National Vice President, DICCI also delivered an address and mentioned how, through this MoU, incubation centers would be funded, faculty exchange promoted, and additional funds created to give fellowship to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Prof B S Sahay, Director IIM Jammu, shared his experience working with the underprivileged section of society when he was the Director of IIM Raipur. He appreciated and congratulated the selfless efforts and hard work that Dr Milind Kamble put in along with him in the journey. He further added that we should offer selfless services to whomever we can, without any expectations.

Dr Milind Kamble, Chairman, BoG, IIM Jammu, thanked all the speakers and mentioned how promising the future is. He has been a pioneer in helping the underprivileged classes, and it is under his guidance that this important step was taken.

The MoU signing ceremony was concluded with the National Anthem.