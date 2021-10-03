NCB Arrests Shahrukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Under Drugs Act

MUMBAI, Oct 3: Three people including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, were arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a passenger cruise ship anchored in Mumbai, on Saturday, where they busted a party onboard where drugs were being used.

According to reports, the detainees in the case had been taken for medical tests in JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. NCB will seek police custody, in order to further investigate the case.

Earlier in the day, news reports had come out confirming that Aryan Khan, 23, along with 12 others was detained by the NCB. (Agencies)