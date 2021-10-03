Explosion rocks mosque in Kabul, multiple casualties confirmed

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 3: An explosion took place at a mosque in Kabul on Sunday afternoon.

Multiple casualties have been reported, Tolo News reported.

“An explosion happened in a crowded place at Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul on Sunday afternoon and has caused causalities,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, the deputy minister of information and culture.

Further details are awaited. (Agencies)