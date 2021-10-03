Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 3: An explosion took place at a mosque in Kabul on Sunday afternoon.
Multiple casualties have been reported, Tolo News reported.
“An explosion happened in a crowded place at Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul on Sunday afternoon and has caused causalities,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, the deputy minister of information and culture.
Further details are awaited. (Agencies)
Explosion rocks mosque in Kabul, multiple casualties confirmed
Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 3: An explosion took place at a mosque in Kabul on Sunday afternoon.
Editorial
Vacant posts of Tehsil Social Welfare Officers
Woman’s agricultural practices worth emulating