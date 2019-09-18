NC to challenge Farooq’s detention: Lone

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: The National Conference (NC) has decided to challenge the detention of party president and three time Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah, who has been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).

“We will approach the court to quash the illegal detention of Dr Abdullah who was put under house arrest on August 5, when the Centre scrapped Articles 370 and 35 A besides dividing the State into two Union Territories,” senior NC leader and Member of Parliament (MP) from Baramulla-Kupwara-Bandipora constituency Mohammad Akbar Lone said.

Dr Abdullah was recently booked under PSA when MDMK chief Vaikoo approached the Supreme Court (SC), seeking directions to the Government to allow Dr Abdullah to attend a peaceful and democratic annual conference in Chennai.

Lone said the NC has written a letter to DM, Srinagar, seeking information about the grounds under which PSA was slapped on party president Dr Abdullah.

“I, along with another MP from Anantnag constituency Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi visited the office of DM, Srinagar in this connection on Tuesday,” he said.

However, Lone said since the DM was not there and they handed over a letter to the Additional DM, Srinagar. “We sought the information about the grounds Dr Abdullah was booked under PSA,” he said.

Lone said after receiving the report, the legal team will discuss it before challenging it in the court. “We will also file petition to quash the detention of Dr Abdullah,” he said, adding that the detention of NC president was “shameful” and very “unfortunate”. (UNI)