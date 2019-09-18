CVC expresses concern over pendency of complaints with DVOs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: A meeting of District Vigilance Officers (DVOs) of Jammu Division was chaired by P.L Gupta, Chief Vigilance Commissioner, J&K, at State Vigilance Commission today.

Gazzanfer Hussain, Vigilance Commissioner, Anand Jain, Director Anti-Corruption Bureau, Pardeep Kumar, Secretary, State Vigilance Commission and District Vigilance Officers (Addl Dy. Commissioners) of Jammu Division participated in the meeting.

At the outset, the Chief Vigilance Commissioner expressed concern at perfunctory nature of enquiry and poor quality of reports furnished by District Vigilance Officers to State Vigilance Commission/Anti-Corruption Bureau which did not bring out clearly the element of criminal negligence to facilitate effective disposal of complaints of corruption.

He also expressed displeasure on huge pendency of complaints with District Vigilance Officers referred by Anti-Corruption Bureau and lack of serious efforts at effecting their disposal.

The Chief Vigilance Commissioner advised Director Anti-Corruption Bureau to refer only those complaints to District Vigilance Officers where criminal misconduct was apparent so as to arrive at a finding as to whether thorough investigation by Anti-Corruption Bureau was warranted or not.

“Complaints which reflected negligence or are of administrative nature need to be referred to Administrative Secretary / HoD for their effective disposal under intimation to State Vigilance Commission / Anti-Corruption Bureau,” he directed.

He said this will greatly reduce the pendency and ensure that Anti-Corruption Bureau does not get tied down in the matters insignificant from the perspective of criminal misconduct.

A presentation on road map for conduct of enquiry by DVOs was given to Director Anti-Corruption Bureau alongwith relevant reading material as part of professional inputs to District Vigilance Officers.