Collection of Hindustani stage plays ‘Parwaaz’ released

JAMMU, Sept 18: ‘Parwaaz’-a book of Hindustani stage plays written by Satish Kumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, J&K, was released in an impressive function organized today.

The book was released by Binay Kumar Jha, Chief Commissioner of Income-Tax , Ludhiana and Amritsar, along with KM Bali, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, J&K.

Other dignitaries including former Minister Sat Sharma, Prof Ashok Aima, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Jammu, Kuldeep Khoda, former J&K DGP, Ved Kumar Ghai (former HoD, Sanskrit Department, University of Jammu) and Prof Lalit Magotra (renowned poet and writer) were also present in the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Satish Kumar Sharma said that he has a passion for writing which motivated him to write Hindustani stage plays while continuing his job in Income Tax Department. He said, “I started writing plays 2-3 years back and many of them have been staged in Amritsar and Jammu while some will be staged in near future”.

Sharma said that he wanted to preserve his writings and that is why he decided to compile these plays in a book. He said like meaning of the title of the book, his plays are also very meaningful, inspiring and motivational, particularly for young generation.

‘Parwaaz’ comprises of three plays-Toote Rishte Khalakti Sarhaden, Sabhayata Ki Udaan and Smaira. While first two plays have been staged, third one is yet to be staged.

Writer of the book, Satish Kumar Sharma is son of the soil and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, who is presently serving as Additional Commissioner of Income Tax. He has also served as Joint Commissioner and in various other capacities in the States of J&K, Punjab, UP and Uttranchal. He has a vast experience of implementation of taxation policies.

He has also undertaken a course on tax administration, tax payer services and human resource management from Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow and Stanford School of Public Policy, Duke University, North Carolina, USA.