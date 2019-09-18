JK, Ladakh to be made shining example of development in country: Governor

Centre to extend support for creating robust power infra: RK Singh

*Foundation stone of several power projects laid

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 18: Governor Satya Pal Malik and R.K. Singh, Union Minister of State, Power, New and Renewable Energy and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship inaugurated a total of 15 and laid foundation of 20 power projects under PMDP, DDUGJY, IPDS and other Centrally Sponsored Schemes in a function held at the Raj Bhavan Auditorium complex here today.

Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ganai, K.K. Sharma, K. Skandan and Farooq Khan, Advisors to Governor; Anand Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Umang Narula, Financial Commissioner to Governor; Lt. Gen. KJS Dhillon, GOC 15 Corps; Hirdesh Kumar, Secretary, JKPDD and many senior officers from Union Government and J&K were among those present on the occasion.

Governor on the occasion expressed gratitude to Singh for his timely and prompt support to many significant power projects in J&K and Ladakh. He particularly thanked the Union Minister for agreeing to lay down transmission line from Leh to Nubra with in a time period of 18 months.

He lauded the employees of the JKPDD for getting ‘Saubhagya Excellence Award’ for being the first state in the country to achieve 100% household electrification under ‘Saubhagya’ scheme.

Governor noted that no effort will be spared in making J&K and Ladakh a shining example of development in the country. He observed that corruption has no place in the J&K and Ladakh of our dreams. He said that in his effort to wipe out corruption he has asked the Anti Corruption Bureau to probe into the malpractice committed through the Roshni Act, which has already been scrapped.

He also urged the media fraternity to tell people about the normalcy that is prevailing in Kashmir where the situation till date is by and large peaceful and there is no report of any untoward incident. He said that hospitals and schools are open, basic amenities and supply of essential commodities is unhindered, problems if any of Kashmiri students studying outside the J&K are being taken care of by the liaison officers appointed by the Government of J&K and recently the Market Intervention Scheme for procurement of apples was launched to support the fruit growers in the Valley.

Union Minister complimented the employees of the JKPDD for their efforts in achieving 100 % electrification of households under the Saubhagya scheme and assured uninterrupted power supply to Jammu and Srinagar cities in this winter season. He said that Power scenario this winter will be much better than the previous year and extended full support of the Centre in creating a robust power infrastructure in J&K and Ladakh.

On the occasion 3 MoUs were signed among Jammu and Srinagar Municipal Corporations, Power Development Department (PDD) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for street light project for Jammu and Srinagar cities; Between Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) and 15 Corps for upgradation of 10 Army Goodwill Schools including digitization of classes; Between PGCIL and PW(R&B) Department for improvement/upgradation of 7 km Wagoora Link Road; K.K. Sharma, Advisor to Governor gave a brief about the power sector scenario in J&K and Ladakh and about the projects inaugurated and laid foundation stone of.

Hirdesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Government Power Development Department presented the Vote of Thanks.

Governor and Singh presented commendation certificates to employees of JKPDD for achieving 100 % electrification under the Saubhagya scheme and presented a cheque of Rs 50 lakh, award money, for creation of JKPDD Employees Children’s Educational Fund.

Earlier, a meeting to review overall progress of Centrally Sponsored Schemes of Power sector including DDUGJY, PMDP, RE and IPDS was held under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik and R.K. Singh, Union Minister of State, Power, New and Renewable Energy and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, R K Singh meet Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan.

Governor and Singh discussed about various major initiatives taken by the Central Govt. to augment the power infrastructure in J&K and Ladakh and ensure 100 % electrification of all households. They also considered ways and means to exploit renewable energy resources including hydroelectric and solar power based projects.

Governor and Singh also stressed the vital importance of skill development and creating a vibrant ecosystem for facilitating entrepreneurship among youth.