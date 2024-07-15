NC, Cong, PDP destroyed J&K, looted people: Jugal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: National Conference (NC), Congress and PDP destroyed the beauty, name and fabric of Jammu & Kashmir and looted the innocent people befooling them for decades together, said Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament.

Jugal Kishore Sharma was addressing a series of ‘Voters ka Abinandan’ programmes.

Jugal, while addressing the programmes, on the one hand ferociously attacked Congress, NC and PDP for befooling the people of Jammu & Kashmir to loot them and destroying the social, political fabric of the State and demolishing its name and fame on the national and international level. He also praised the BJP leadership and the cadre for their selfless work in the service to the nation.

He said that the BJP believes in the nation building and service to the nation and every single activist of party is actively engaged in the service for 365 days in the year.

Jugal complimented the people, who as voters chose Modi Government for the third time in a row and put their faith in his strong and decisive leadership. He said that the party has worked to strengthen the democracy and give pace to the development in the nation. He also assured the people that he will leave no stone unturned to develop the areas fulfilling the faith of the people that they have put in him and the Modi Government.

BJP vice-president and former Minister, Sham Lal Sharma, spokesperson Abhinav Sharma, district president, Omi Khajuria, DDC Chairperson were present in a programme.

BJP vice-president, Yudhvir Sethi, former Minister, Priya Sethi, district president, Parmod Kapahi, Rajinder Sharma, Rajeev Charak, Sanjeeta Dogra, Sunil Prajapati, Jatiyar, Raman Parveen, Jai Dev Rajwal, Rajesh Gupta, Anu Gupta, Manav, Karan, Asha, Narotam, Anil Masoom, Dinesh, Nidhi, Suneet, Akshay, Rajinder Sharma and others were present in the other programme.