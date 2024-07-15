Justice Nargal sets new course for Kupwara Judiciary, promises IT enabled infra

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, July 14: Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Judge High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Administrative Judge for district Kupwara, concluded a two-day visit to Kupwara and Handwara, charting a new trajectory for the district’s judiciary.

His visit included extensive inspections, interactions and key decisions aimed at improving access to justice and enhancing judicial infrastructure.

Addressing the Bar, Justice Nargal emphasized the crucial role of collaboration among the judiciary, administration, and police in upholding the rule of law and ensuring impartial justice for all.

He highlighted the ongoing progress of the e-Courts initiative, which aims to enhance judicial efficiency through technology.

Justice Nargal stressed the importance of e-Court services, announcing that lawyers in Kupwara, Handwara, and Tangdhar will soon be able to argue cases before the High Court and Supreme Court through videoconferencing.

He assured that all necessary IT facilities will be put in place in consultation with the Chief Justice and Chairman of the e-Committee, thereby facilitating greater access to higher judicial forums.

In a meeting with judicial officers, Justice Nargal focused on the necessity of providing speedy justice to poor litigants, ensuring that their cases are resolved efficiently.

In another meeting with district officers, including Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Ayushi Sudan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara Aziz Ahmed Rathar, and SSP Kupwara Shobit Saxena, he addressed issues related to court infrastructure, including the timely completion of the under-construction court building and other necessary amenities.

The function was attended by Principal District and Sessions Judge Kupwara Shazia Tabasum, Additional District and Sessions Judge Kupwara Khem Raj Sharma, Additional District and Sessions Judge Handwara Umi Kulsoom, Chief Judicial Magistrate Handwara, Sub Judge Kupwara Manzoor Ahmad Khan, Joint Registrar Protocol Abdul Bari, Munsiff Tangdhar, Munsiff Kralpora, and Munsiff Kupwara.

In Handwara, Justice Nargal inspected the functioning of the court and the progress on the new court building.

He inaugurated a new lawyers’ library, dispensary, and bar room, further enhancing the facilities available to legal practitioners.

Aiding the community, he distributed wheelchairs and sanitary napkins to beneficiaries.

Engaging with the Bar, he addressed lawyers’ demands and emphasized the importance of infrastructure development. He particularly stressed the need for young lawyers to remain abreast of new laws and developments in the legal field, encouraging them to contribute positively to the justice system.

At Tanghdar, Justice Nargal interacted with the Bar and assured them of resolving issues related to court renovations and fulfilling their demands. His commitment to improving court facilities and addressing the concerns of legal practitioners was evident throughout his visit.

The function was attended by SSP Handwara Dawood Ayub and ADC Handwara Aziz Ahmed Rather.