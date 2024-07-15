Bangles Mega Festival launched at MRAK Jewellers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: The much-awaited Bangles Mega Festival was launched at Mulk Raj Ashok Kumar (MRAK) Jewellers here today.

The festival started from today will continue till 30th August 2024.

The festival is launched for the bangle enthusiasts with its extraordinary collection and exclusive offers, with over 3000 stunning designs to choose from.

Launching the festival, Ankur Suri, MD of Mulk Raj Ashok Kumar Jewellers informed that the Bangles Mega Festival promises an unparalleled shopping experience for those who appreciate the artistry and tradition of fine jewellery.

“From classic to contemporary, every piece in this exclusive collection showcases meticulous craftsmanship and exquisite detail, making it the perfect addition to any jewellery collection,” he said.

“In an effort to provide the best value to its customers, we are offering an incredible 100% exchange value on old bangles. Customers can bring in their old bangles and walk away with beautiful new designs by paying only 8% of the new bangle’s value. This unique offer ensures that everyone can indulge in the latest designs without breaking the bank,” he added.

The Bangles Mega Festival is hosted across MRAK’s three outlets in Lakhdatta Bazar, Gandhi Nagar and Channi Himmat.

Renowned for their dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, MRAK Jewellers has established itself as a trusted name in the jewellery industry.

Don’t miss this golden opportunity to adorn yourself with the finest bangles at unbeatable prices. Join us at the Bangles Mega Festival and experience the magic of timeless jewellery.