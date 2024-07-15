Web-link for businessmen to share grievances with Ministry inaugurated

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 14: National Traders Welfare Board (NTWB) held a meeting under the leadership of Board Chairman, Sunil Singhi at Industry Bhavan.

Dr. Sanjay Bansal, member NTWB informed that in the meeting Singhi inaugurated a web link https://dpiit.gov.in/ntwb/national-traders-welfare-board-ntwb to provide businessmen with a platform and an opportunity to share their grievances directly to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

“It’s a big achievement for NTWB and a historic step taken by Ministry of Commerce and Industry as by using this link on DPIIT site from 3-4 pm every Monday businessmen can put forward their ideas and grievances,” a handout stated.

The meeting was attended by Sanjeev Kumar, joint secretary, DPIIT and Bijay, Director DPIIT.

Dr. Bansal also informed that the meeting was also attended by nine ministries associated with NTWB and these included Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Ministry of Housing, Ministry of Labour, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Electronics and IT, Niti Aayog, Ministry of Power and Ministry of Food Processing.

All the Ministries in the meeting listened to the ideas and grievances of Board members and assured that steps will be taken as soon as possible to resolve the grievances.

Dr. Bansal informed that vice president of ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) gave a presentation on how to register on this platform and how to start a business here.

He thanked PM Modi and Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Sunil Singhi, Chairman NTWB for starting the web link for the welfare of businessmen.