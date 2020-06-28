NC, Cong leaders feel threatened due to new domicile rules in J-K: Jitendra

NEW DELHI: The leaders of the National Conference and the Congress feel threatened due to the new domicile rules in Jammu and Kashmir as they had for long thrived on their “captive vote-bank”, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

He alleged that the people of Jammu and Kashmir suffered because of such politicians who have, over the last several decades, hoodwinked their own people in order to promote their dynastic rule from generation to generation.

“Their actual worry is that because the new domicile law offers free voting rights, like in other parts of the country, they will not be able to pass the test of ballot when vote is cast by those sections of people whom they had illegally denied the voting rights for all these years,” said Singh, the Minister of State in the Personnel Ministry. (AGENCIES)