With 127 fresh COVID-19 cases, J-K’s tally crosses 7,000-mark

SRINAGAR: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 7,000-mark on Sunday as 127 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said.

They said 25 of these new cases were reported from the Jammu region and 102 from the valley.

There are 2,683 active cases in the union territory, while 4,316 patients have recovered from the disease.

The cases detected on Sunday included 27 people who had returned to the union territory recently.

Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 31, followed by 22 in Budgam, the officials said. (AGENCIES)