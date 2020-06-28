Lightning kills minor girl in Poonch

JAMMU: A 10-year-old girl was killed and three persons were injured when they were struck by lightning in a remote area in Poonch district on Sunday, police said.

The lightning hit a mud-house in Manai village in Behram Gala area around 5.30 pm, resulting in on the spot death of a minor girl and injuries to three other persons, a police official said.

He identified the deceased girl as Ufaq Iman and said her body was handed over to her family for last rites after completion of legal formalities. (AGENCIES)