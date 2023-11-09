NC committed to restoring rights, identity of J&K: Omar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 8: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah today said that only NC will protect the rights, unique identity of Jammu and Kashmir and address the issues of its development starved people.

Addressing a workers’ convention at Bandipora today, Omar said multifarious battles have been fought by the National Conference at many levels.”The other parties only talk about development. Any Government is bound to work on a developmental front. We also talk about development, but at the same time we also talk about protecting our unique identity,” he said.

” We have repeatedly said that there is no trade-off between development and our rights. Both have to go hand in hand. Our right to live with dignity is as important as our right to have basic facilities. It’s only us who are working on multiple fronts,” Omar claimed.

Former Chief Minister said, “We have also administered the J&K. We also charged people over the usage of basic utility services like water and electricity but we never made it a burden for consumers. Today, people pay hefty taxes but water and electricity supply is poor.”

Warning the public against opportunistic and conspiratorial elements, Omar said people need to be wary of them. “In 2019, they made a deal with Jammu and Kashmir and if needed in the future, these elements will not refrain from doing your deal again, because it is their nature and habit. These people prefer personal interests over people’s interests. They just want a bungalow, a car and security for themselves. These are the same people who were walking around openly in 2019 while we were under detention in prisons and were not allowed to go out. These are the people who live in five-star hotels,” he asserted.

NC leader said that after August 5, 2019, people whose security has been reduced and those who have been increased should be distinguished for the public. “Today, security is not given on the basis of threat, but on the basis of how strong is your relationship with BJP? The more you make friends with BJP, the more security and vehicles you will get. After 2019, those people who see you walking around taking five or six extra vehicles, you should understand who these people are.”

Reiterating the commitment to continue the struggle for the restoration of Article 370, Abdullah said that through the Agrarian reforms in Jammu and Kashmir, 80 percent of the people got ownership rights on land because of Article 370. “At the same time, Sheikh Mohd Abdullah, gave the people the right to free education in schools, colleges and up to the university level at that time when there was no such concept in the country. Due to these features, ‘our enemies’ could not digest Article 370 and they were plotting to delete it from day one,” he said.

The convention was organised by Nazir Malik. Senior leaders Ali Mohd Sagar, Shammi Oberoi, Nasir Aslam Wani, Mudassar Shahmiri, Javed Dar, Nazir Gurezi, Showkat Mir and others were also present.