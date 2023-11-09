‘Double Engine’ States doing better than others: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAIPUR, Nov 8: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that “Double Engine” Government States are doing better than others.

Addressing a public meeting here today, he said wherever there is a Double Engine, the State is seen to be performing better on the development index due to more accountability and fine-tuning in implementation of Centre’s welfare schemes under the direct monitoring and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nothing can be more unfortunate, he said, than seeing the state of affairs in Congress ruled Rajasthan and comparing it with immediately neighbouring States of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat which have BJP governments.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, “Just look at the tardy progress of Ayushman Bharat or Ujjwala scheme in Rajasthan and compare it with Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat, where we are close to saturation point. People want development, people want prosperity, people are sick and tired of hollow promises, people don’t want Rajasthan to go down the way of West Bengal or Delhi,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Modi Government has provided 12 crore cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme, over 10 crore toilets have been constructed under the Swachh Bharat scheme and, for the first time, over 50 crore people are drawing health insurance benefits under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, statistics prove States with Double Engine Governments are also the States where Law & Order is a top priority. In Rajasthan, for instance, more than 35,000 cases of Crimes against Women were registered in a year, he said.

“Uttar Pradesh is a shining example of how lawlessness has been checked and for the first time criminals have fear of being under the watch of police,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, people of Rajasthan have made up their mind.

“People of Rajasthan don’t want to deny themselves the benefits of the Central Government’s schemes. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we are on the path to a Viksit Bharat. Double engine Governments ensure coordination in implementation of welfare schemes, he said.

Everybody wants to be a part of this development journey during the Amritkaal. People want security, development and growth in the state. Rajasthan too shall not be left behind, Rajasthan will become part of the mainstream,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the common masses in Rajasthan are keen to be a part of India’s mainstream development journey led by PM Modi and it is now the responsibility of all of us to live up to the people’s expectation by electing a BJP led government in the State.