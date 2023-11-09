Aspirants allege discrepancies in JKPSC answer key, seek corrections

*Only 2 questions to be changed, rest same: Chairman

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Nov 8: Aspirants of the Combined Competitive Examination, Preliminary-2023, today alleged discrepancies in the revised answer key for the General Studies Paper-I provided by the J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC).

The aspirants told Excelsior that the Commission, following the declaration of the results on October 27 this year, released the revised answer key after the provisional one, which they claim contained errors.

“In the revised answer key provided, 4 questions have been deleted, and answers have been revised for 10 questions. Out of the 10 questions, the answers to 6 questions (numbered 52, 69, 73, 76, 82, and 97 of Series-A) are not only incorrect but also contrary to the facts,” alleged the aspirants.

They further stated that these answers are in contrast with the content in NCERT and other standard textbooks. “The answers to these 6 questions were correct in the provisional key previously published by JKPSC. Moreover, Question 24 has not been revised despite submitting ample representations to JKPSC.”

The aspirants expressed concerns about a serious error on the part of JKPSC and its experts, which, they said, has put the careers of hundreds of aspirants at stake.

“The wrong answers provided by JKPSC in its revised key have made a mockery of the examination standards and have jeopardized the careers of hundreds of students,” the aspirants alleged.

In this regard, the aspirants have submitted the necessary representations to JKPSC, detailing the errors with the required proof. However, they have not received any response from the Commission as yet, particularly regarding whether it intends to consider their representations or not.

As per the details provided by the aspirants, which have also been submitted to JKPSC, for Question number 24, both the revised key and the provisional key provide the answer as C, but the correct option is D. Despite multiple representations, JKPSC has not corrected the answer, they said.

Regarding Question 52, the aspirants stated that the revised key option is B, which is incorrect, while the correct option is A, and they said, it was also marked correctly in the provisional key provided by JKPSC.

Concerning Question number 76, the aspirants mentioned that the revised key option is D, which they consider incorrect, noting that the correct option is A, and it was marked correctly in the provisional key provided by JKPSC.

For the 82nd question in the paper, the aspirants noted that the revised key option is B, which they find to be incorrect. They stated that the correct option is A, which was also marked correctly in the provisional key provided by JKPSC.

Finally, for Question number 97, where the aspirants allege discrepancies, they reported that the revised key option is B, which they consider incorrect, noting that the correct option is C, and it was also marked correctly in the provisional key provided by JKPSC.

Satish Chandra, Chairman of JKPSC, told Excelsior that the submissions made by the aspirants were put before the expert panel, based on which two questions will undergo necessary changes. “The rest will remain the same,” he said, underlining JKPSC’s commitment to a transparent system of examination.