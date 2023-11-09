60 fresh dengue cases reported

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 8: Sixty fresh cases of dengue were reported today from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of cases so far this year to 5577.

A Health official said that 29 cases were reported today from Jammu district alone while 17 cases were reported from Udhampur and 14 cases from Kathua district. The positive patients include 52 adults and 8 children, he added.

He said maximum 3568 cases reported so far are from Jammu district followed by Udhampur district with 799 cases, Kathua 489 cases and Samba 345 cases. “There were 96 cases in Rajouri, 63 in Reasi, 57 in Ramban, 52 in Doda, 34 in Poonch, 8 in Kishtwar, 25 in Kashmir and 37 from other parts of the UT,” the official said.

The official further informed that a total of 1762 dengue patients have been admitted to the hospitals till date and of these, 1600 have been discharged and 99 patients are still under treatment.

“With each passing day, the dengue cases are subsiding now,” the official said. However, he advised the citizens not to lower the guard and ensure no stagnation of water in and around their houses as mosquitoes responsible for dengue breed in stagnant water.