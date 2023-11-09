Dilapidated condition of BC road exposes R&B’s claims about development

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 8: The dilapidated condition of BC road adjoining Sabzi Mandi near Shukantala Crossing here has added to woes of common masses in general and transporters in particular.

About 50 meter stretch of BC road at this spot is in worst condition and has become an accident prone area but to the dismay of the people the authorities of R&B have never bothered to renovate this portion of the road for a pretty long time though the Government is making tall claims about the development. The road in the heart of the Jammu city which is totally damaged has exposed all the claims of authorities about development.

Moreover, the dilapidated condition of this stretch of road coupled with the frequent traffic jam due to bus and mini bus stop near Sabzi Mandi for dropping and carrying passengers has further added to woes of the people. Even some vehicles suffer damage due to bad condition of road said the daily commuters travelling on this busy road.

They said though the issue has been brought into the notice of concerned authorities many times they don’t bother to renovate the road which has turned a death trap for people. They said if the road is not immediately renovated there can be any catastrophe in future and the authorities of concerned Department will be responsible for the same.

The people termed it a criminal negligence of the Department and said that it is not bothered for sufferings of the people and damage especially caused to light motor vehicles plying on this road daily.

The people have once again urged the authorities of R&B to take up the renovation work of the road in hand immediately instead of waiting for a major accident to take place.