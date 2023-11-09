JMC accomplished task of developing Bahu Fort: Mayor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 8: Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma today said that with blessings of the Goddess we have accomplished much of the required developmental works at Bahu Fort circuit.

Mayor who visited to the Fort Shrine of Bawe Wali Mata was accorded warm welcome by JMC Councillors-Sham Bassan and Sharda Devi and local people.

Addressing the gathering the Mayor said, “When I assumed the office of Mayor I took the pledge to properly develop the circuit of Bahu Fort and after that I worked dedicatedly for that and today we are happy to see that what we had thought has been accomplished.”

“With dedication in work today there are beautified entry gates on roads leading to Bahu Fort shrine, the roads leading to the shrine have been redeveloped and widened, supply water lines in the area have been replaced after 50 years, footpath established, lights on roads installed, hanging wires were corrected, ugly view presented by wrongly placed water supply pipes was corrected, parking facility for 40 vehicles was made near the shrine, red sandstone was laid at parking area near the shrine, sheds were erected, water ATMs were installed and signboards at shops were made with uniformity,” the Mayor maintained saying that these were utilities services which have seen an improvement.

He further said that as far as public services are concerned a lot of improvement and development has taken place there also.

“A public park has been made near Bahu Fort, laser show has been started in Bagh-e-Bahu Park, music show started, Gondola was already there, Oceanarium is under construction at an expenditure of Rs. 20 crore which will give a look to the passerby as if they are is passing through some sea, Ghat of Hari Ki Pouri has been extended thrice in length, Balidan Stambh has been beautified along with many other works,” Mayor Sharma continued.

He said that today the Tawi bridge has been beautified in such a way that the river water beneath reflects the lights on the bridge, a botanical park has been made at Maha Maya Mandir and the road to this temple has been redeveloped.

The Mayor said that earlier the pilgrims visiting Jammu had nothing else than Raghunath Mandir to visit but now the Bahu Fort Circuit is there to welcome the visitors.

“If one has to visit all these areas it is not possible within a day,” he continued adding: “All these things show whatever we promised initially have now reached completion stage. Look of the shrine has changed in looks and is more beautified with attractive lights,” he added.

Sharma also said that Rehri Zone was also made and vegetable market given a place in Bahu Fort area and landscaping has been done along the canal there while the JDA park has also been improved there.