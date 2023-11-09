BJP will sweep LS poll in J&K: Ravinder Raina

People have bitter experience of Cong, NC: Koul

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 8: BJP J&K UT president, Ravinder Raina, today said that the 2024 general elections will write a new chapter in the political history of the nation as people will be voting in favour of BJP to see Modi as the PM for the third consecutive term. The voters of Jammu & Kashmir will contribute to ensure that the BJP sweeps the Lok Sabha elections here as well.

While addressing the”Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyaan” at Village Kot in Raipur Domana Mandal of Jammu North district today he said that fearing their defeat in elections, the opposition parties are making false statements and targeting BJP on one pretext or the other, but the fact is that their political existence is at the verge of extinction. He said that the BJP’s entire leadership and its dedicated cadre are always in the public, which has made this party popular and the first choice of masses.

“While the response to booth Jan Samvad Abhiyaan programmes is overwhelming, it has shocked the other parties”, Ravinder said.

J&K BJP general secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul, DDC Chairman, Bharat Bhushan, Jammu North district president, Omi Khajuria, Mandal president, Ashok Kerni were amongst the other leaders present.

Ashok Koul, while addressing the programme said that a wave of change is seen in the entire length and breadth of J&K and the people want BJP to be in chair to serve them. The people have very bitter experience of the <Governments of Congress and NC in the past and have made up their mind to teach these parties a lesson for making false promises and betraying them.

District general secretaries, Ajay Sharma and Surinder Bhagat, Mandal presidents, Rakesh Singh Bhalwal and Amit Singh Rajput, Ankush Sharma and others were the prominent party leaders present in the Jan Samvad.

Similar programmes were held in Booth No. 17, 18, 19 and 20 of Panchayat Channu Chak of Marh Mandal and Amb Panchayat in Amb Gharota Mandal of Marh Assembly constituency. Ashok Koul, Bharat Bhushan and other leaders addressed these programmes.,

Programmes were also held in Poonch in Sarglan, Dharti and Dharana Panchayats, which were attended by a large number of people of the areas.

Moreover programmes were organized in Dreri, Sokar, and Dabrot Panchayats of Rajouri.

In Udhampur, the programme was held in Sounthan Panchayat.

In Jammu south, similar programmes were held in Shastri Nagar and Ward No. 3.