Shrine Board batting for development of civic amenities at Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Nov 8: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is continuing with the initiatives for overall socio-economic development of the region as per the directions of Chairman, SMVDSB (Lt Governor, JK-UT) has undertaken various projects in Katra and surrounding areas.

The projects include renovation and upgradation of the road already constructed by the Shrine Board alongwith drain from Hansali to Panthal Road via Bhumika, renovation and upgradation of Govt Girls High School at Banganga Road, Katra and construction of Lane & Drain from Darshani Deodi towards Katra.

In the endeavour, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg today inaugurated renovation and upgradation of lane & drain works from Darshani Deodi to Shalimar Park, Katra at an expenditure of over Rs 48.06 lakh in the presence of Chairman, Municipal Committee, Katra; Sub Divisional Magistrate, Katra; Jt Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB; Engineers of the Shrine Board, ward members and prominent citizens of the town.

Completion of the entire stretch within a period of three months will alleviate the difficulties faced by pilgrims who traditionally travel to the Holy Cave on foot via old Darshani Deodi. This development is poised to make the pilgrimage more comfortable and accessible for devotees besides helping the locals in decongesting traffic of the main road towards Darshani Deodi.

The other project being taken up by the Shrine Board is the renovation and upgradation of Govt Girls High School at Banganga Road, Katra at the estimated expenditure of Rs 98.93 lakh and likely to be completed by the ending March, 2024.

The Board had earlier completed many civic amenities related works in Katra town which included providing and fixing of ornamental railing and installation of dual lamp LED street lights on the Central Verge of the road leading to Railway Station, Katra; providing and fixing of Children Playground equipment at Shalimar Park, Katra and construction of road and drain in Ward number 2 in Katra. Besides, from time to time, the Board has also provided financial support under social support initiatives to the Municipal Committee, Katra for undertaking various development works and improving sanitation and other civic amenities.