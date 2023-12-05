Navy’s first woman commander

The Indian Navy has heralded a groundbreaking milestone by appointing the inaugural female commanding officer in a naval vessel, aligning with its steadfast commitment to the ethos of ‘all roles, all ranks’ for female personnel.

It is a historic appointment of the first woman commanding officer in a naval ship, coinciding with the Navy’s broader initiative to deploy women across various roles, surpassing a significant milestone with over 1,000 women Agniveers in service. This is not an odd case, as the earlier deployment of Captain Shiva Chauhan at Siachen represents an illustrious and pivotal addition to the annals of women’s contributions within the Indian Armed Forces. All these are the culmination of a historical journey that commenced in 1888, marked by the inclusion of women nurses and doctors into the Indian Military Nursing Services. The transformative trajectory continued to evolve until 1992, when women gained access to the Women Special Entry Scheme, initially limited to a five-year tenure, later extended to fourteen years in 2006. A significant milestone ensued in 2008 with the conferment of permanent commissions to women in non-battlefield domains, exemplified by the Army Education Corps.

The year 2015 witnessed a momentous leap as women were inducted as pilots across all three wings of the armed forces, albeit except for forward-position infantry. While women have consistently assumed roles of responsibility, the recent posting of Captain Shiva at the pinnacle of the world’s highest battlefield and now a woman officer commanding a naval ship in the deep sea holds profound significance and stands as an extraordinary achievement. The privilege to serve in the most formidable terrains transcends the capacities of ordinary individuals. The rigorous tests and challenges inherent in this deployment are formidable, exceeding the endurance threshold even for the most physically robust men in uniform. This splendid accomplishment serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit and capabilities of women in the armed forces, shattering conventional barriers and setting a precedent.