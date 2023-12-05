NASA’s Mars helicopter completes 67 flights on Mars

Los Angeles, Dec 5: NASA’s Mars helicopter completed its 67th flight on the Red Planet over the weekend, the agency said.

The helicopter reached an altitude of 12 meters and traveled 393 meters for more than two minutes on Saturday, according to NASA.

The helicopter, named Ingenuity, arrived at Mars’ Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021, attached to the belly of NASA’s Perseverance rover. The helicopter is a technology demonstration to test powered flight on another planet for the first time.

The helicopter was designed to fly for up to 90 seconds, to distances of almost 300 meters at a time and about 3 to 4.5 meters from the ground, according to NASA.

(UNI)