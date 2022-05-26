Navjot Sidhu, Prisoner Number 241383, To Work As Clerk In Patiala Jail

Patiala, May 26: Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was recently sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment, will work as a clerk at the Patiala Central jail where he has been placed to serve his punishment. Jail officials say Mr Sidhu, prisoner number 241383 placed in barrack number 7, will work from his cell and won’t go out for work because of security concerns. Files will be sent over to his barrack.

For the first three months, the convicts are trained without wages. They are entitled to be paid ₹ 30-90 daily after being classified as an unskilled, semi-skilled or skilled prisoner. Wages will be transferred directly to his bank account.

Convicted criminals can work eight hours a day and their charges are borne by the government.

58-year-old Mr Sidhu will be taught how to brief lengthy court judgments and compile jail records, jail officials said. (Agencies)