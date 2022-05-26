Employment May 26, 2022

Wanted
Physics and English Teacher for
Teaching 9th & 10th at Excellence coaching classes and tuition centre at Trikuta Lane Akalpur Road Jammu
Interested, please call
9419231268, 7051240206
REQUIRED EXP TEACHERS
Required experienced teachers (female) for IELTS/ spoken English coaching classes.
Address- H.No. 331A Shastri Nagar and Link Road Simbal Morh Jammu.
Kindly send resume at backoffice.warehouse@gmail.com
Contact : 9103172994, 7889791623
Wanted
DTP
Operator
Having sound knowledge of DTP Software such as Quarkxpress, CorelDraw, PageMaker, Photoshop and proficient in English Typing.
Sent your resume:
excelsior65@gmail.com
The learning tree.
Required
Branch Manager- Qualification MBA experienced .
Councellor- Graduate
Tele caller = Experienced
Marketing executive- experienced
Interview timing- 12 to 6 pm
SS Plaza 2nd floor Janipur.
Contact No. 01914061685, 9070812888
REQUIRED FOLLOWING STAFF FOR IBS JAMMU OFFICE
1). 2 Males & Females for Sales
2). 1 Male/Female for digital marketing.
3). 1 Male/Female for GeM Portal.
Internship also available for BCA, MBA, BBA, MBA & B.Tech students.
Contact Number: +917006218010
Mail: intergratedbusinesssolutions@gmail.com
WE ARE HIRING
JOIN OUR TEAM
Doctors (MBBS/MD)- (M/F)
(Physician in internel Medicine)
Pharmacist, (M/F) Front Desk Executive- (F)
House Keeping Staff – (M/F)
WALK IN INTERVIEW
Contact No. 7889300098
Email id- dawabazarpharmacy@gmail.com
Dawa Bazar Pharmacy
Mc Complex, opp. Bakshi Nagar bridge, Akhnoor Road Jammu
REQUIRED
Required Lab Assistant for working in Dr. Lal Path Lab (Franchisee) at Ekta Vihar Kunjwani, Jammu
Contact No:
9419100049, 9419163137
URGENT REQUIREMENT
1 Draftsman for CAD Drafting “Experienced
person with good skills may contact at 9796012333”
Required at SDF Consultants, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
JOB-JOB-JOB
Job Opportunity in a reputed Health Insurance Co.
Seats available for freshers
Job Profile – Sales Officer
Salary – 1.5 Lac Per Annum + Huge Incentive
Eligibility – 12th Pass & Above
Cont:- 9596675600
Mr. Mohit
STAFF REQUIRED
Bala Ji Overseas
Industrial Estate Digiana Jammu
Requires the services of a qualified young person for office.
Qualification: Graduate with B.Sc in Chemistry
Salary: An attractive Salary Package with good qualification and experience will be offered.
Timings: 10.30 AM to 8.00 PM
Interested candidates may contact at:
7051123723, 8803512316