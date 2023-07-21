National Security Advisor Ajit Doval calls on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

New Delhi : National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi on Friday.

Wickremesinghe who arrived in New Delhi yesterday on a two-day visit was welcomed by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan. Wickremesinghe will meet with Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi today at the Hyderabad House here.

Following his engagements at the Hyderabad House, Wickremesinghe will meet his Indian counterpart President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here.

External Affairs S Jaishankar called on the Sri Lankan President yesterday and expressed confidence that his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

“Honoured to call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka during his India visit. Confident that his meeting with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will further strengthen our neighbourly bonds and take forward India’s Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policies,” Jaishankar said in a tweet. (Agencies)