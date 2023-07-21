Virat Kohli surpasses Jacques Kallis, becomes 5th highest run-scorer in international cricket

Star India batter Virat Kohli on Friday surpassed South Africa’s Jacques Kallis to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in international cricket history.

Kohli achieved this upward movement in the batting charts during India’s second Test against West Indies at Port of Spain. On the first day of the match, which is also his 500th international game, Virat ended unbeaten on 87 in 161 balls. His knocks included eight boundaries. The second day of the match could see Virat smashing his 76th international century and delivering the ‘Kohli Special’ fans have been waiting for.

Currently in 500 matches, Virat has scored 25,548 runs at an average of 53.67. He has smashed 75 centuries and 132 half-centuries in 559 innings, with the best score of 254 onwards. Virat has overtaken Kallis’ tally of 25,534 runs in 519 matches, with 62 centuries and 149 fifties. He can add to this on day two of the match.

Currently, ahead of Kohli are legends like Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene (25,957 runs in 652 matches), Ricky Ponting from Australia (27,483 runs in 560 matches), SL’s Kumar Sangakkara (28,016 runs in 594 matches) and Indian legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs in 664 matches).

In 111 Tests, Virat has scored 8642 runs at an average of 49.38. He has scored 28 centuries and 30 fifties so far in the longest format, with the best score of 254*. He is India’s fifth-highest run scorer in Tests

In 274 ODI matches, Virat has scored 12,898 runs at an average of 57.32. He has scored 46 centuries and 65 half-centuries. He is India’s second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. Overall, he is the fifth-highest-run scorer in ODI cricket.

The veteran batter is the highest-run scorer in the T20I format in its history. In 115 matches, he has scored 4,008 runs at an average of 52.73. He has scored one century and 37 fifties in the format, with the best score of 122*.

Coming to the match, a century partnership between Virat and Ravindra Jadeja brought back India into the game and Kohli is nearing his 29th Test century at the end of the first day of the second Test against West Indies in Port of Spain on Friday.

At stumps, India was 288/4, with Virat (87*) and Jadeja (36*).

India finished the first session at 121/0, with Rohit Sharma 63*, Yashasvi Jaiswal 52* unbeaten at the crease.

But their partnership broke at 139 runs in the second session, with fall of Jaiswal for 57. Shubman Gill (10) and Rohit (80) fell in quick succession, leaving India at 155/3. Virat then took innings forward with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who fell for eight on the final ball of the second session. India ended the second session at 182/4, with Virat (18*) unbeaten.

WI elected to bowl first after winning the toss. (agencies)