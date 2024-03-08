Nachlana-Khari link road closed for seventh day

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Mar 7: The Nachlana-Khari link road connecting Tehsil headquarter and Railway Station Khari remained close for the seventh day today due to sinking of a portion of the road near Nachlana Bridge.

Official sources said that Nachlana-Khari link road was blocked due to heavy rains last Friday.

They said that a portion link road caved in at Harinihal and near Nachlana Bridge along Jammu-Srinagar Highway due to which Khari Tehsil including areas of Mahu and Mangit got disconnected from Banihal and Ramsu Sub Divisions.

The Nachlana-Khari link road also connects the newly commissioned Railway Station Khari with many areas of Ramban district.

The affected people said that they were facing difficulties in the absence of road connectivity.

Nachlana-Khari link road is maintained by Railway Construction Company IRCON International since they are constructing several railway tunnels and a Railway Station has been made by them at Khari which is part of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

They said that due to closure of road near Nachlana Bridge many people, patients, students and rail commuters are facing hardships in reaching Tehsil headquarter Khari and other places.

Locals of the area have appealed to the Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Baseer Ul Haq Chaudhary to intervene and direct the concerned agency to restore the road on war footing.