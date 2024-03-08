Jan asks party cadre to gear up for LS polls

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Mar 7: Provincial president of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Youth Wing for Jammu, Ajaz Jan today called upon party workers to intensify their efforts in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country.

He made this appeal during a meeting held in Mandi area of Poonch district today. Expressing disappointment with the present administration, Jan highlighted its failure to provide basic amenities to the general public. He emphasized that the absence of a popular government in Jammu and Kashmir has led to a manifold increase in the sufferings of the people. In this context, he stressed that only the National Conference can fulfil the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the National Conference, under the guidance of Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, remains committed to represent the aspirations of the people and addressing the challenges faced by the region, he said, adding that the party will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the voice of Jammu and Kashmir is heard at the national level.

Meanwhile, Bashir Naik Sarpanch was elected as the new Block president of Mandi during the meeting. Having contributed his services to the party in various capacities, Naik’s association with the National Conference dates back to the time of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.