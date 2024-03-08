Dynasts exploited J&K Bank, now it’s in profit

Speaking on the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it has posted a profit of Rs 1700 crore from being on the verge of collapse and threat of people losing their money.

“The mismanagement of the past and nexus of dynastic politics and corruption had almost led to poor people’s money sinking in Jammu and Kashmir Bank. The Anti Corruption Bureau is still investigating thousands of illegal appointments,” he said, adding in the last five years, the recruitment has been transparent.

‘Yeh Aapka Paisa Tha Aur Modi Chowkidar Bun Ke Baitha Hai (This is your money and I am standing here to guard it),” he said.

“When there is an honest Government, the intention is for the welfare of the people, then the people can be brought out of every difficulty,” he added.

Without naming any regional political parties in his speech, the PM said dynastic politics and corruption have gone hand in hand in J&K for a very long time, and the “decimation” of J&K Bank was a result of that practice.

“They appointed their friends and relatives to the bank and had left the bank struggling,” he said,