Admn Auqaf assesses damage caused to cabins of Advocate typists, Stamp vendors

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 7: Administration Auqaf Aftab took stock of the damages caused to chambers/cabins of Advocate typists and Stamp vendors outside the office of Deputy Commissioner Jammu which suffered damage due to heavy rains last Saturday night.

Due to rains, the land behind these chambers/cabins sunk and some of these cabins damaged. When the matter came into the notice of the Administrator Auqaf, he suo moto took the initiative by personally visiting the spot.

Aftab gave standing instructions to the contractor constructing the multi-storied parking on the Auqaf land outside the office of Deputy Commissioner Jammu behind these chambers/cabins to immediately construct the retaining wall behind these chambers/cabins on war footing so that no further damage is caused.

Today, a meeting of authorized allottees of chambers/cabins of Advocate typists and Stamp vendors was held outside the office of Deputy Commissioner Jammu under the leadership of Advocate Sumeshwar Kohli. The meeting expressed gratitude to Administrator Auqaf as well as Additional Deputy Commissioner Administration Jammu Shishir Gupta for solving the issue on priority.

Prominent among those present in the meeting were Advocate Kunal Kohli, Advocate Sanjay Sharma, Advocate Varun Kotwal, Advocate Daljeet Singh, Advocate Ajay Gupta, Akbar Ali, Sanjay Sharma, Balbir Kumar, Munish, Sukhdev Singh, Parduman Singh, Yuvraj and Inderjeet Singh.