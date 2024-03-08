No innocent dying in violence, people living life on own terms: LG

‘Crown jewel of country shining with new glory’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today that the region has witnessed a huge transformation in the last few years with no innocent dying in violence.

Speaking at the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bakshi Stadium here, Sinha said the Prime Minister, by establishing a new Jammu and Kashmir has created a new history.

Click here to watch video

“It is because of your (PM’s) efforts that people are living life on their own terms. No innocent son of a mother loses his life, no eye is blinded by the pellet guns, no innocent is killed. This is a huge transformation,” Sinha said.

He said the youth of Kashmir do not carry a stone in their hands now, but have books and laptops and build a Start-up.

“Security forces have made every effort to end the ecosystem of terror and separatism. The biggest transformation is that earlier the people used to buy peace, but you (Modi) made it clear that we will not buy peace, but believe in establishing peace. The people of Kashmir are reaping its benefits now,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

“The Prime Minister, by establishing a new J-K, you have created a new history. The people’s aspirations have got new wings,” he said.

Sinha said till a few years ago, there was no concept of nightlife and multiplex cinemas in the valley. “But, now people of Kashmir enjoy it like other places.”

Asserting that development of J-K has been the top priority of the Modi Government since 2014, Sinha said the PM has dedicated every moment to restoring rights of people who have been living on the margins for decades.

“Today, the crown jewel of the country is shining with new glory. The PM has ensured that fruits of development reach all sections of society and opportunities of growth, justice and dignity are equally available to all the citizens,” he added.

“Bakshi stadium has a capacity of 35,000 and besides this, around 25,000 chairs have been put up here. The way people of the valley have come here to attend PM Modi’s programme, this stadium is completely full.

“I want to apologise to the people who are not able to get a place to sit. If there would have been a ground of 2 lakh capacity, even that ground would be overflowing with the people of Kashmir. This is the kind of love the people of Kashmir have for PM Modi,” Sinha said.

“Gone are the days when Kashmir was known for separatism, terrorism, and bloodshed. “It was only possible because of the personal efforts of PM Modi that Kashmir was turned into an abode of peace as it was known for being the land of Sufis and Reshis,” the LG said.

He said that tri-colour flying high at Clock Tower Lal Chowk signifies the change and reminds everyone of the Kashmir of yesteryears. “Bloodshed is a history and peace has taken a front seat with every citizen of Kashmir wearing a smile on their faces,” he added.

Sinha said that PM Modi has always stayed in touch with the people of Kashmir through ‘Mann Ki Baat’. “PM Modi has praised Kashmir’s famous Lotus Stem (Nadru), Pashmina and Saffron besides various other things in his speeches and programs,” he said.

While hailing PM Modi for his keen interest in developing Kashmir, Sinha said that today pedestrian markets in Srinagar resemble those of Europe. “This all was possible because of you (pm modi),” the lg said, adding that “new markets have provided great livelihood opportunities to shopkeepers and youth.”