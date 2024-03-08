2 vehicles seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Mar 7: Police today seized two vehicles involved in illegal transportation of construction material in the jurisdiction of Police Station Rehambal.

Police team, led by SHO Rehambal, Inspector Nishad Ahmed, seized two vehicles at Phalata Naka Point which were carrying sand and gravel illegally excavated from river beds.

Both the seized vehicles, bearing registration number JK14K-9012 and JK14H-5606, were later on handed over to the Geology and Mining Department for further legal action.