Musical album ‘Meri Preet’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 13: Convener of All Cells of BJP J&K, Rakesh Mahajan here today released music album ‘Meri Preet’ during a function.

Album ‘Meri Preet’ has been produced by Sahil Mahajan and it comprises of melodious Dogri songs by Suresh Chouhan and mesmerizing music by Surinder Manhas.

The lyrics were written by Brij Mohan and the video of the album was made by K.K Malhotra.

Artists Sahil Mahajan and Preeti Mahajan have worked in the video which can be viewed on YouTube channel ‘Maa Bawe Wali Record’.

Rakesh Mahajan while speaking on the occasion urged upon the people of Jammu to encourage young artists from various fields in order to keep the rich Dogra heritage alive in all times to come.

The senior BJP leader asserted that Sanskriti Cell of BJP is leaving no stone unturned in preserving Jammu’s Dogra culture and heritage.

He appealed to the government to endorse the local folk artists in musical programmes being organized by the government from time to time in the Union Territory.