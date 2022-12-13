LG reviews sectoral progress of I&C Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting to review the sectoral progress of the Industries & Commerce Department here today.

Prashant Goyal, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department gave a comprehensive overview of the present scenario of the infrastructure, execution of Incentive Policy, Land Bank, progress of work on Industrial Estates, collaboration with ONDC, export promotion initiatives for One District One Product and progress in handicraft sector etc.

The Lt Governor exhorted the officers to give an active push to exports, marketing promotion programmes for handicrafts focusing global market, development of industrial estate connected to significant economic nodes to maintain the momentum of growth.

He also took note of progress made under ‘Ease of Doing Business’ initiative across various parameters. He asked the senior officials to review the implementation of reforms regularly to remove bottlenecks.

The Lt Governor directed the revenue department to work in close coordination with Industries & Commerce department to expedite setting up of Industrial Estates and to resolve all pending issues within one month.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; H. Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Commissioner /Secretary to Government, Revenue Department; Achal Sethi, Law Secretary; Smita Sethi, Secretary in the I&C Department; HoDs; Managing Directors and other senior officers attended the meeting.