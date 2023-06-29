Mushtaq Ahmed Wani Calls On Lt Governor

Jammu, Jun 29: Mushtaq Ahmed Wani called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

Mushtaq Ahmed Wani, who is a renowned author, presented a copy of his autobiography “Kharistan Ka Musafir” to the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor appreciated the voluminous literary work done by Wani and his immense contribution to Urdu literature.

Earlier, students of University Institute of Engineering & Technology, University of Jammu, Kathua campus led by Sh Anant Mishra called on the Lt Governor and discussed issues pertaining to Infrastructure development and other issues at the campus.