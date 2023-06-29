J&K | Fire breaks out at a house in Udhampur

UDHAMPUR, Jun 29: A fire broke out at a house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the house caught fire under mysterious circumstances in the Kotli Bala panchayat of Udhampur district.

After receiving word of the fire, the Jammu and Kashmir Police rushed personnel and fire tenders to the spot, officials said.

“We rushed our personnel and fire tenders to the spot after being informed of the fire,” an officer said.