Mushfiqur, Shakib star in Bangladesh’s World Cup opener

LONDON: Bangladesh posted their highest one-day international score as ferocious hitting from Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan took them to 330 for six against South Africa in Sunday’s World Cup match at the Oval.

Mushfiqur made 78 from 80 balls and Shakib’s 75 came from 84 balls as the pair combined in a 142-run partnership.

That was Bangladesh’s highest World Cup stand and set the stage to beat their previous highest ODI total of 329 for six against Pakistan in 2015. (AGENCIES)