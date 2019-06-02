Grenade lobbed at ex-NC legislature’s residence in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Suspected militants on Sunday lobbed a grenade at the residence of former National Conference (NC) legislature in south Kashmir district of Pulwama.
This is the second grenade attack on a politician during the last less than 24 hours in Pulwama district.
Official sources said that suspected militants hurled a grenade at the residence of Ghulam Mohidin Mir at Murran in Pulwama. However, they said the grenade missed the target and exploded outside the compound wall of the residence. (AGENCIES)
