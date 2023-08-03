Murmu calls for greater understanding of people of different hues to overcome world challenges

BHOPAL, Aug 3:

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that the world was beset with many challenges that needed to be addressed with a greater understanding of the people of different hues, underscoring the “unique” ability of literature to transcend differences.

“In a world facing many challenges we must find effective ways with great understanding among people of different cultures and beliefs,” the President said here after inaugurating ‘Unmesha’ and ‘Utkarsh’ festivals organised by the Sahitya Akademi and Sangeet Natak Akademi, respectively.

The President said storytellers and poets have a central role in that effort because literature has the “unique ability to connect our experiences and transcend differences”.

While Unmesha is a three-day international literary festival, Utkarsh is the national festival of folk and tribal expressions.

Highlighting the importance of literature, the President said that it has the ability to reveal people’s common destiny.

“Let us use the ability of literature to reveal our common destiny in strengthening our global community,” she said, adding, “Everyone is familiar with the timeless supremacy of literature.”

The President said literature “connects with people and also connects people with each other”.

She said only those “literatures and arts are meaningful which were created and presented by rising above ‘I’ and ‘mine'”, stressing that translation of major works of all Indian languages into other languages would further enrich the country’s literature.

The President said that literature has shown a mirror to humanity, saved it and also taken it forward.

“Literature and art have preserved sensitivity and compassion, that is, have preserved the humanity of humans. Writers and artists are entitled to admiration for being participants in this most sacred campaign for the protection of humanity,” she said.

Referring to the role played by literature during the freedom struggle, the President said it gave strength to the ideals of our freedom struggle.

“In every corner of the country, many writers gave expression to the ideals of freedom and renaissance. Novels, stories, poems and plays written in the period of Indian renaissance and freedom struggle are popular even today, and they have a wide influence on our minds,” she said.

The President said that the progress of “tribal brothers and sisters” is necessary for India to become a developed nation.

Tribal youth also want to fulfil their hopes and aspirations, she said. “It should be our collective endeavour that they become partners in development while preserving their culture, ethos, customs and natural environment,” said Murmu.

The function was also addressed by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Earlier in the day, Patel and Chouhan welcomed the President on her arrival at the Bhopal airport. Unmesha 2023 is being organised in Bhopal from August 3-6.

Unmesha is India’s most inclusive and Asia’s largest literature festival in terms of the number of languages represented, and is on its way to becoming the world’s largest literature festival,” Sahitya Akademi secretary K Sreenivasarao said earlier.

The Sahitya Akademi, Union Ministry of Culture and Madhya Pradesh culture department are jointly organising this festival, to be held as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

More than 575 authors in 102 languages are expected to participate in over 75 events in this year’s Unmesha.

Writers from 13 countries will be a part of the festival, the official said. This will be the second edition of Unmesha. The first event was held in Shimla in June 2022. (PTI)