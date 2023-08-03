J&K -UT Handball Championship begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Aug 3: The three-day long 9th J&K UT Handball Championship commenced here today at Indoor Stadium Baramulla for senior men and women sections. The Championship has been organized by J&K Handball Association in collaboration with J&K State Sports Council.

Nuzat Gull, Secretary, J&K Sports Council was the chief guest in the opening ceremony, while Ashwani Raina Executive Member Handball Association ofIndia was the guest of honour. Around 300 players from the different districts of the UT are participating in the tournament.

The first match in the men’s section was played between District Poonch and JKP. JKP won the match by 23-14 goals. The 2nd match in the men’s section was played between District Jammu and District Udhampur in which District Jammu defeated Udhampur by 25-18 goals.

The 3rd match in the men’s section was played between District Budgam and District Bandipora in which Budgam defeated Bandipora by 8-3 goals. In another match of the women’s section, District Udhampur defeated Kupwara by 8-3 goals. Among others who were present on the occasion were Subedhar Pardeep Kumar 46 Rashtriya Rifles (International Handball Player), Ravi Singh, Vice President Jammu and Kashmir Handball Association, Mohd. Ashraf Parray, Treasurer, Jammu and Kashmir Handball Association.