Mud house collapses due to heavy rain

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 3: Due to heavy rainfall, a mud house got collapsed last night at Panchayat Katwalt in tehsil Ramnagar of District Udhampur.

According to the police report, residential house of one Thakri Devi, wife of late Amar Nath was damaged on the intervening night of August 2-3. However, there was no loss of life even as the household belongings worth Rs one lakh got damaged in the incident.

Locals rushed to the spot and ensured safety of the family members. They have appealed Deputy Commissioner Udhampur to help the widow, who has no source of income.