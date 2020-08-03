SBI dedicates ambulance to BSS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: The State Bank of India (SBI) today donated an ambulance to Bharat Sevashram Sangha (BSS) Panjgrain Nagrota, a 100-yrs-old registered charitable and philanthropic organisation, as a part of their community service activity. The Bank handed over the ambulance at an event held at the BSS Ashram here.

The keys to the ambulance were handed over by Nitin Korepal, Deputy RM, SBI Life Insurance J&K in presence of B L Sharma, senior DM, SBI, Life Insurance Jammu Division to Swami Satyamitra Nand Ji, secretary of Bharat Sevashram Sangha.

The fully equipped mobile medical ambulance was flagged off by the chief guest, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament, Jammu-Poonch constituency after performing Puja and other ritual to provide door to door free services and medical assistance to the needy persons at their door steps without charging any money.

Appreciating the Sangha’s commitment towards the service of humanity, the MP congratulated the BSS on the occasion of its selfless activities. He also lauded the efforts of BSS for their social welfare programmes and appealed it to continue its humanitarian services for the disadvantaged sections of the society.

Swami Satyamitra Nand Ji highlighted activities of the organization in his address.”The year-long free medical camp will continue for six days a week, one day for each village namely Sari Kalan/Panjgrain, Drabi, Marh, Saketkar, Katal Batal, Nadore/Narain and Surinsar,” Swami Satyamitra Nand said.

A free medical camp was also organised by Bharat Sevashram Sangha which was inaugurated by MP at Community Hall, Panjgrain village. Masks and hand sanitizers were distributed to all, freely.

Meanwhile, Bharat Sevas-hram Sangha also donated desks to ten Government schools.