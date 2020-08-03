File status report in SCARD Bank scam: DB to ACB

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: Division Bench of High Court comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjay Dhar has directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to file status report about the scam in J&K State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development (SCARD) Bank Ltd.

The direction has been passed in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Arif Mustaq and others seeking directions to the respondents from issuing any orders with respect to confirmation/ regularization of the services of Recovery Helpers/ Orderlies/ Drivers who are back-door appointees and also seeking directions to the Director ACB to file a detailed status report with respect to the raids carried out by them in the bank.

In the PIL, petitioners have sought directions to the Anti Corruption Bureau to register a criminal case against the respondents including Board of Directors for huge misappropriation and embezzlement of public money, illegal and backdoor appointments of Recovery Helpers/Drivers, investment of public money (deposits) of general masses in the Stock/Share market through private brokers on commission basis, advancement of loans to non-entitled persons, non-recovery of loans and various other illegalities and irregularities.

The petitioners have further sought directions for appointment of an independent Administrator for the bank so that during the course investigation, the Managing Director, General Manager and other officers of the bank cannot exercise their official powers to hoodwink the investigation and are not able to manipulate the records.