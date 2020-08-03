Celebrated flautist, young vocalist captivate listeners at SaMaPa Digital Baithak

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: Ongoing SaMaPa Digital Baithak Series entered into its 5th week with captivating recitals by two generations of Indian classical music with legendary Flautist Pt Nityanand Haldipur and young vocalist Nitin Sharma.

Pt Nityanand Haldipur is ranked amongst the leading flautists of India. A legendary name in Hindustani music, he was initiated into the art, technique and aesthetics of flute playing by his father late Niranjan Haldipur, who was a senior disciple of the Flute legend late Pandit Pannalal Ghosh ji.

He presented Raga Desh, a very prominent raga sung and played in the second quarter of the night. The exceptionally popular Vande Matram is set in Raga Desh and thus its rendition invokes feelings of patriotism too. The introduction to the recital was presented by another legendary vocalist of India Pandit Vidhyadhar Vyas, eminent vocalist, acclaimed Guru and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee, who spoke about Raga Desh before the Flute recital, which is an educative capsule in SaMaPa Digital Baithak Series.

The other programme featured young vocalist Nitin Sharma, an upcoming vocalist of India who is making a name for himself with his keen devotion and dedication. He had his initial training from Pandit Krishna Kant Jha in Jhansi and later came under the tutelage of eminent Vocalist Pandit (Dr ) Ajay Pohankar of Kirana Gharana.

Nitin was accompanied on Tabla by his elder brother Sachin Sharma, another young musician of India making a mark in the field of music. He commenced his recital with the early morning Raga Bhairav, which is considered as one of the six Purush (masculine) ragas of Indian classical music. He concluded his recital with Raga Lalit, another morning raga with Komal Dhaivat (6th flat musical note) and placed under Purvi Thaat. The introduction to his recital was presented by his Guru and legendary vocalist of the country and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Pt Ajay Pohankar. The Baithaks were compered by acclaimed broadcaster and anchor Sadhna Shrivastav.

SaMaPa (Sopori Academy of Music And Performing Arts) took this initiative of introducing SaMaPa Digital Baithak series keeping in mind the present circumstances in which public concerts cannot be held due to Covid-19 pandemic.