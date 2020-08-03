CEC directs executing agencies to complete projects timely

Leh formulates Rs 24.03 cr BADP

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 3: To discuss and approve Border Area Development Plan for the current financial year 2020-21 of Leh district which is formulated at Rs. 24.63 crores, a meeting of District Level Committee was held under the chairpersonship of Chairman/Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC Leh Gyal P Wangyal Leh at DC Office Conference hall today.

The meeting was attended by Dy. Chairman Tsering Sandup, Executive Councilor for Agriculture Phuntsog Stanzin, Executive Councilor Education Konchok Stanzin, Deputy Commissioner/ CEO LAHDC Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Councilor Durbuk Gyurmet Dorjey, Councilor Tangtse Tashi Namgyal, and concerned officers of Army, ITBP, and Administration.

The core objective of BADP is to develop border villages situated along Indo-Pak and Indo-China borders with special focus on important sectors like education, health, agriculture, drinking water, handicraft, handloom, power, rural development, roads, and bridges, irrigation khuls/canals among others.

After going through each and every scheme, CEC Wangyal stressed the need for the completion of BADP projects timely and directed executing agencies to ensure a maximum result in progress of BADP projects in close coordination with concerned Councilors and added that the progress of BADP projects will be reviewed in the first week of September.

DC/CEO LAHDC Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya asserted that developmental works in the border areas will be taken on priority and therefore stressed on the executing agencies for proper execution and to make every effort for completion of the projects in the same financial year.

The ECs and Councilors of border areas also gave inputs to make the BADP more result-oriented for the people living along the border. HoDs of concerned departments gave a detailed account of the work-done report and the report of on-going and future plan for completion of the projects.