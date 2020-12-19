Mubarak Mandi restoration

We have been continuously articulating the need to have the historic Mubarak MandiComplex Jammu, a sign of Dogra pride, with which are emotive feelings of the people associated, to be restored under a comprehensive plan.We have , on umpteen times, also voiced our concern over the work on it going on in a fits and starts manner as if there was no one to answer and be accountable to weaknesses in and need of bringing about improvement in various areas of its works going on for years in a row. It is, however, a matter of satisfaction that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently visited the complex and took stock of the situation personally to corroborate and rather authenticate the inputs reaching the higher authorities about the need of a holistic approach and a comprehensive plan under which the complex could regain its face and appearance resembling with how it stood in its prime period. After all, things of legacy and heritage are there to be preserved , showcased and carried forward to next generations so that a connect with the past could get a feeling about to know what we were in architecture , workmanship and a peculiar taste and craft for raising such unique pieces of much historic , cultural and emotive values. We hope, as desired by the Lieutenant Governor to have him appraised of in details as to where had the restoration and renovation works on the heritage complex reached,to be made known to him so that not only proper and concerted monitoring took place but fresh initiatives towards bringing in speed and quality could also be taken at t appropriate levels. He must have seen for himself things being done on piecemeal basis instead of in a comprehensive way. Moreover, the status of Dogra Arts Museum as also the historic records and their shifting to an appropriate place during the currency of the ongoing works would hopefully now get the required pointed attention. We understand since a comprehensive proposal of renovation, preservation and restoration initiatives having been in principle agreed in respect of Mubarak Mandi Complex in Jammu and Shergarhi Complex in Srinagar , necessary steps towards implementation process would not only be taken but now timelines too fixed which would lend credence to the need of treating the project under reference as important and sensitive . What has been felt in respect of the restoration works of Mubarak Mandi complex is that since the speciality of its construction and other facets of its workmanship require experts’ supervision and advice , a team of those professionals having expertise in the works of such nature must intermittently visit the site to guide and suggest so as to how best it could regain its original face . It was also mooted earlier that a small team of engineering staff would be posted here to oversee and guide the works of different hues . In this connection, due to the personal intervention of the Lieutenant Governor , it is gratifying to note that a team of experts from the Union Ministry of Culture could visit the site in the next ten days . The team would not only suggest and guide in the concerned areas related to the complex but other issues like lighting system etc could also be arranged for the complex. As a vibrant and culturally rich country , each and every place where historic monuments , heritage symbols and cultural legacies are requiring facelift, restoration and conservation works , side by side racing for infrastructural development , such symbols must never be neglected. Since Jammu and Kashmir has rich and unique culture and heritage , Departments of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Tourism and other departments must ensure that such heritage was preserved by taking such steps which would preserve, conserve and bring back glory to them. Why not, we must see coming generations knew fairly well about their glorious historic, cultural and literary treasures