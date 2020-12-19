Make NGOs accountable

Why most of the NGOs have, for the last couple of years, been found suspect in their dealings especially related to monetary matters must be fairly known. Although the Central Government has never been frugal in adequately funding these Non -Governmental Organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, they must explain where each and every Rupees was spent. We are afraid, wilfully suppressing such information even under the mandatory Right to Information Act, was fuelling speculations about there being huge deficit in the requisite transparency. There are sixty two such organisations in the UT which are adequately funded by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development under Social Welfare Schemes . Why should these be found less in openness and far away from transparency or else why should they shirk to share the information asked for?. Should things reach such a pass so as to be viewed seriously by the office of the Central Information Commission and decide about conducting performance audit of such NGOs? Otherwise also, there should be a working system where checks and balances could operate to have such NGOs brought under rigours of due accountability and transparency as funds released to these organisations were public funds. That the job of the Central Government was ”obligatorily” to release funds to such NGOs and not ask for the end use and also not demand due probity and required honest dealings was only a totally flawed thinking must be fairly known to such NGOs and due action taken against those who were running such institutions in suspect ways.